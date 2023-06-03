Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.72

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €20.72 ($22.28) and traded as high as €21.35 ($22.96). Lagardere shares last traded at €20.95 ($22.53), with a volume of 14,332 shares changing hands.
Lagardere Stock Up 1.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.72.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
