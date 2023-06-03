Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Increased by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 6.2% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $199,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE LH traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $216.98. The stock had a trading volume of 647,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,197. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

