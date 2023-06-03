Kyrrex One Day Volume Reaches $128,954.62 (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyrrex token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Kyrrex has a total market capitalization of $44.89 million and $128,954.62 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kyrrex Profile

Kyrrex launched on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kyrrex is kyrrex.com. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

