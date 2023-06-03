Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.77. 2,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

