KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.15 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $4,800.24 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07265089 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,261.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

