Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of Keysight Technologies worth $617,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

NYSE KEYS opened at $163.26 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.