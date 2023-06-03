KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.61

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $15.45. KDDI shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 344,600 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.09.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

