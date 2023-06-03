Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $147.89 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

