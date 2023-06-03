John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HTD opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.