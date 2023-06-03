John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $13.89 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

