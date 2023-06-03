John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

