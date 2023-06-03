John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

