John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.93.
About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund
