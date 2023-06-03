Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.34 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $147,668.23 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0096341 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,425.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

