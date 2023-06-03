Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.19

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 2405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JRONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.8547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 43.08%.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).
Further Reading
