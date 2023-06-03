JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) were up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.18. Approximately 11,131,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 10,432,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JD. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

