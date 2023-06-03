iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Resolute Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.63. 2,367,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,953. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

