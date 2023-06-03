iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 299.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

SIZE stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853. The company has a market capitalization of $312.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.33. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

