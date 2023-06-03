iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,767,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 693% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,632 shares.The stock last traded at $35.13 and had previously closed at $34.71.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,313 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

