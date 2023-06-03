iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. 644,335 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

