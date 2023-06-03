iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,913,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 959.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,386,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,465. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

