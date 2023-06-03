iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.7% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

