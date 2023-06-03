iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.20% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $6,342,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,787.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $6.04 on Friday, hitting $429.79. 4,525,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,676. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.76 and its 200-day moving average is $403.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.