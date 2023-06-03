iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 11,010,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 8,820,455 shares.The stock last traded at $98.19 and had previously closed at $98.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,007,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,704,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,235,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,007,000 after acquiring an additional 123,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

