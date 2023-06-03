Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,990 shares of company stock worth $2,129,117. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

