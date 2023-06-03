Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises about 1.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

PHO stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,618. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

