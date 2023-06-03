Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $86.99. 220,983 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.57.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.95.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (PXLG)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.