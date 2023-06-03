Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $86.99. 220,983 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.57.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.95.

