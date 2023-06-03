Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.97. Approximately 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

