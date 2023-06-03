Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,279. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,185 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

