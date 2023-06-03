Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Major Shareholder Sells $744,814.44 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Rollins by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,008 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

