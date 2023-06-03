Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 645 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $12.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

