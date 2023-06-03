Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 645 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $12.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

