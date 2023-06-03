Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,416 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,371,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,330,322.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $556,254.45.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NRC stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Research

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of National Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.