Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Sells 32,400 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $14,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 552,977 shares in the company, valued at $254,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Christopher Clark sold 25,151 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $11,569.46.

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Clark sold 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $4,700.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of GROV stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Grove Collaborative shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, June 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 6th.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROV. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth $5,872,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,943 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

