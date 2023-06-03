Insider Selling: EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CFO Sells 31,093 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
EVgo Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EVGO stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.