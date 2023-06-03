Insider Selling: EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CFO Sells 31,093 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EVgo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 336.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 194,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 339,147 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 17.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

