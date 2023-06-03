Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $18,006.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,436.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $17,300.07.

Shares of BASE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. 854,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,867. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $959.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solel Partners LP increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 288,981 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,420,000. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

