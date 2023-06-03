Insider Selling: BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $901,735.14 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.94. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

