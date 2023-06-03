Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ACLX traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 740,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 11.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

