Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Arcellx Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ ACLX traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 740,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.33.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
