Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases £12,777.60 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Tim Lodge purchased 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($15,790.41).

SSP Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.36) on Friday. SSP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.46). The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.58) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.97) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.33) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.58) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 302.14 ($3.73).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

