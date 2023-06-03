Insider Buying: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Buys 1,831 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.8 %

SNOW stock traded up $7.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.24. 9,746,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 0.73. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 52.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $607,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

