Insider Buying: Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL) Insider Purchases 201,798 Shares of Stock

Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGLGet Rating) insider Bruno Ruggiero purchased 201,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$100,091.81 ($65,419.48).

Quantum Graphite Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

About Quantum Graphite

(Get Rating)

Quantum Graphite Limited engages in the exploration, mining, processing, manufacture, and sale of flake graphite and related products in Australia and internationally. Its flagship project is the Uley graphite project that includes five contiguous mining tenements located on the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia.

