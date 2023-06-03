Insider Buying: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Director Purchases $78,470.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $116,174,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 56,757.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,142,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after buying an additional 2,139,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,654 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,734 shares during the period. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $12,111,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.