Insider Buying: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Director Purchases $78,470.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $13.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
