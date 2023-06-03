Insider Buying: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Purchases 110,000 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 736,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 4.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 23.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,847 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.