Insider Buying: Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) CEO Acquires $21,978.00 in Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) CEO David A. Hedges acquired 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,578. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 0.2 %
Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.54. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.
Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
