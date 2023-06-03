Insider Buying: Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) CEO Acquires $21,978.00 in Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) CEO David A. Hedges acquired 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,578. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 0.2 %

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.54. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.