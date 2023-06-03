Insider Buying: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) General Counsel Buys $49,500.00 in Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.30 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.
ACTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.
