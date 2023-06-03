Insider Buying: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) General Counsel Buys $49,500.00 in Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.30 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 108.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 460,717 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 511,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 300.0% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 110.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 165,442 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

