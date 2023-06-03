Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading Down 0.8%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 3,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Inrad Optics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.