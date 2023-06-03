Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.28

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.28 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,487,400 shares trading hands.

Inland Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Inland Homes Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

