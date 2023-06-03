Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.50

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.50 and traded as low as C$20.65. Information Services shares last traded at C$20.65, with a volume of 1,442 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISV. Raymond James increased their price target on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$376.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.49.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of C$46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.6380655 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

