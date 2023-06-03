Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as low as C$1.95. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 1,616 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Indigo Books & Music Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$51.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Further Reading

