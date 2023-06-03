IndiGG Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $11,694.84 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

