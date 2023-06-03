Immutable X Price Reaches $0.79 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Immutable X has a total market cap of $448.26 million and $22.14 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
