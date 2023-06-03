Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 370,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $34,785,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.18. The stock had a trading volume of 941,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,737. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

